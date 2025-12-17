Singapore: 55-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed Within 7 Hours After Housebreaking and Theft

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft at a food and beverage outlet in the west of Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.42 am on December 14, after receiving a report that an establishment along Chun Tin Road had been broken into. Cash amounting to more than S$155 was allegedly stolen during the incident.

Following the report, officers from the Clementi Police Division worked with the Police Operations Command Centre to conduct follow-up investigations.

With the help of images captured by police cameras and closed-circuit television systems in the area, the man's identity was established. He was arrested within seven hours of the case being reported.

The stolen cash was subsequently recovered and seized by the police. The man is expected to be charged in court on December 17 for housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In a statement, the police reminded business owners and members of the public to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of such crimes. These include securing doors, windows and other access points with quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks, even when premises are left unattended for short periods.

The police also advised against keeping large sums of cash on-site and encouraged the installation of burglar alarms, motion sensor lights and CCTVs, ensuring that such systems are regularly tested and kept in good working condition.