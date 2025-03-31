Singapore: 55-Year-Old Man Taken to Hospital After Accident Outside Jalan Kayu Restaurant

A 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an accident outside a restaurant on Jalan Kayu on Saturday, March 29.

The two-vehicle collision was reported to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at 8:55 am. The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at 246 Jalan Kayu at the same time and subsequently took the man to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to the police, he was brought there in a conscious state.

The Singapore Police Force said that a 52-year-old man who was operating one of the vehicles refused to be transported to the hospital despite suffering minor injuries in the collision.

The authorities stated that he is cooperating with police investigations.

Online footage of the event shows a black automobile colliding with a nearby lamppost while diners are seated at the restaurant. Then we see another man tending to a man who is lying on the ground. On the ground beside them is an automobile tire.

The lamppost, which was struck by the automobile and collapsed onto the road, is visible blocking part of Jalan Kayu.

The police investigations are still ongoing.