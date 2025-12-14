Singapore: 55-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Sengkang Block, Area Cordoned Off for Police Investigations

A 55-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a residential block in Sengkang on Saturday, December 13.

The incident occurred at Block 278C Compassvale Bow, where members of the public reported seeing a blue police tent set up near the rubbish chute centre.

The area was cordoned off as officers conducted their investigations, and an ambulance was also present at the scene.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of a fall from height at about 9.50 am. Upon arrival, officers found the man lying motionless at the ground level. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary findings, the police said that there is no indication of foul play.

However, the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still ongoing.