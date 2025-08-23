Singapore: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drink Driving After Two-Car Accident in Sembawang

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, for drunk driving following a two-car collision on Sembawang Road.

The police said on Saturday, August 23, that they were informed about an accident involving two cars at about 10.40 pm that day in Sembawang Road heading towards Canberra Road.

Minor injuries were sustained by a 40-year-old driver and his 45-year-old passenger, but neither man wanted to be taken to the hospital.

A black car was seen turning right in a video of the collision that was uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page. The right-turn arrow was green.

The first car was struck by another black car that appeared to be traveling straight as it approached the intersection on the left. As a result, the first vehicle's front spined left and its rear swerved sharply to the right.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

Police statistics show that 1,778 people were arrested for drunk driving in 2024, a 6.9% increase from 2023.

The number of fatal accidents associated with drunk driving rose from 11 in 2023 to 12 in 2024, despite the fact that the number of accidents involving drunk driving decreased from 180 to 166 cases during the same time period.