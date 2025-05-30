Singapore: 51-Year-Old Man Arrested for Mischief After Fire Breaks Out at Whampoa HDB Block

A 51-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire after a fire broke out at a Housing Board building at 20 Jalan Tenteram on Thursday, May 29.

The police claimed that they got a call for help about 11.40 am. They told CNA, "Four persons, aged between 12 and 74, were conveyed conscious to the hospital. A 51-year-old man was also conveyed conscious to the hospital and subsequently arrested for the offence of mischief by fire."

However, the police investigations are still ongoing.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), approximately 40 people were evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

SCDF stated on social media that firemen arrived at the incident at approximately 11.40 am, adding that the fire affected things put along the corridor outside units on the second and third floors.

The SCDF said that the fire had also affected the inside of both these units. They added that the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

"As a result of the fire, a few neighbouring units also sustained heat and soot damage," it said.

Two patients were admitted to Singapore General Hospital, while two others at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and one to KK Women's and Children's Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," SCDF said.

SCDF advised members of the public to "help maintain a safe living environment by keeping common corridors, lift lobbies and staircases free of clutter".

"A cluttered corridor can increase the risk of fire spread, hinder evacuation efforts and delay SCDF's response during an emergency," it added.