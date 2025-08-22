Singapore: 50 Evacuated, 3 Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out in Toa Payoh Flat

Three people were rushed to hospital, and 50 others were evacuated from their homes after a massive fire broke out in a flat in Toa Payoh early on Friday morning, August 22.

According to preliminary investigations, a personal mobility aid was involved in the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about a fire at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 2.30 am.

The living room of the apartment on the 12th floor was on fire when SCDF firefighters got there.

They used a water jet to put out the fire, which was limited to the living room of the apartment, after forcing their way inside.

SCDF shared a post on Facebook stating, "During the firefighting operation, firefighters rescued a person from the kitchen. The person was assessed for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries, and conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH)."

"Another two persons from the neighboring units were also conveyed to the hospitals, one to SGH for breathlessness and the other to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an injured ankle," added SCDF.

About 50 residents of the block were evacuated by the SCDF and police as a precaution due to the fire.

According to SCDF, initial investigations revealed that a personal mobility aid in the living room of the apartment had been involved in the fire.

The SCDF cautioned the public against leaving devices or batteries charging for extended periods of time, as well as against leaving batteries to charge overnight without supervision.

"The public is also advised not to purchase or use non-original batteries," it added.