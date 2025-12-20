Singapore 5-Year-Old Man Arrested for Injuring Another Person Near Tampines MRT Station

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday, December 19, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons following an incident near Tampines MRT station that left another man injured.

The police said that they received multiple calls for assistance in the area at about 5.55 pm. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured man and rendered aid with the help of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The victim was conscious and was taken to hospital for treatment.

In an update issued in the early hours of Saturday, December 20, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that follow-up investigations led officers to identify a 53-year-old man believed to be involved in the case. He was subsequently arrested within six hours of the incident.

When reporters arrived at the scene at about 7 pm, a stretch of walkway at the ground level of Tampines MRT station, across the road from Tampines Mall, had been cordoned off by police.

Drops of blood were visible along a roughly 30m stretch of the walkway, which remained crowded with shoppers and commuters returning home from work.

Officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) were also seen at the site, along with several police vehicles parked nearby.

Employees from nearby shops said they heard a commotion coming from a temporary shelter set up for night markets next to the MRT station.

One eyewitness said the injured man, who was bleeding, walked about 10m to the steps leading to the pavement outside the station before sitting down. He later walked another 30m along the pavement towards a traffic light crossing, where an ambulance and police officers arrived shortly after.

Staff at a nearby eatery said that there had been an argument in the tentage area opposite their shop at Block 513 Tampines Central 1. Although their view was partially obstructed, they believed the victim may have suffered knife-related injuries as he was bleeding heavily.

The police investigations are still ongoing.