Singapore: 49-Year-Old Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on PIE

A 49-year-old male motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the PIE on Monday, December 8.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at about 5 pm on the same day.

A video circulating online shows a van lying on its side following the accident, which appeared to block two lanes of the expressway and force vehicles to filter through the leftmost lane, resulting in a traffic build-up.

The collision, which occurred along the PIE towards Tuas after the Whitley Road exit, involved a motorcycle, three cars and two vans.

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital, while another individual assessed at the scene for minor injuries declined further medical treatment.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

