Singapore: 49-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Loan Shark Harassment in Jurong West

A 49-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment, following an incident reported at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 64.

The police were alerted on December 7 at around 6.30 pm after a resident discovered that their main gate had been secured with a bicycle lock and splashed with red paint. A debtor's note was also left on the gate, a common intimidation tactic associated with illegal moneylending activities.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division launched investigations immediately. With the support of police camera footage and follow-up enquiries on the ground, they were able to identify the suspect. He was arrested the following day, on December 8.

Preliminary findings indicate that he may be involved in several similar harassment cases across Singapore.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday, December 10, under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine ranging from S$5,000 to S$50,000, a jail term of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police stressed that they take a firm stand against all forms of loan shark harassment. Acts of vandalism, intimidation, and behaviour that threatens public safety, and peace will be met with strong enforcement action.

The members of the public are urged to avoid engaging with illegal moneylenders and not to assist them in any way. Anyone with information on suspected loansharking activities is advised to call the police immediately at '999'.