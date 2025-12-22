Singapore: 48-Year-Old Man Rushed to Hospital After Fight at Choa Chu Kang Food Court

A fight between two men at Kopitiam Corner in Sunshine Place, Choa Chu Kang, on December 19 sent diners fleeing and caused chaos at the popular food court.

The police said on Monday, December 22, that the incident occurred at around 8.10 pm, turning what was meant to be a routine dinner outing into a violent scene.

The video footage shared by a Stomp reader captured the two men, one wearing a black tank top and shorts and the other in a red T-shirt and shorts, exchanging punches while diners watched in shock. An overturned chair was seen near the pair during the scuffle.

At one point, the man in red pushed his opponent to the ground and held him in a chokehold, prompting several diners to quickly leave their seats. Two other individuals later intervened in an attempt to break up the fight.

According to the Stomp post, the incident appeared to have been fueled by alcohol, with the bystander noting that the men "had too much to drink."

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at the location and that a 48-year-old man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). He is assisting police with ongoing investigations.

Authorities have not disclosed any charges yet, and investigations into the cause of the altercation remain ongoing.