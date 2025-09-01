Singapore: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested for Involvement in Multiple Theft Cases

A 48-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of theft cases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received multiple reports of theft and a suspicious character loitering in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road between August 15 and 25.

The reports included a victim whose jacket was stolen by a man from the common corridor of her residential unit. Another victim claimed that his pants and shirt were gone from the laundry rack in the shared hallway of his apartment.

SPF said, "Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on August 28. The jacket allegedly stolen from the first victim was recovered from the man."

The man will face charges of theft in court, which is punishable by Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.