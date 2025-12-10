Singapore: 47-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Housebreaking, Theft at Circuit Road Flat

A 47-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a housebreaking and theft case at a residential unit along Circuit Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the officers were alerted to the incident on December 7 December at around 12.10 pm after the homeowner discovered that several items had been stolen.

The missing property included more than S$100 in cash, a photo frame containing old collectible currency notes, coins and jewellery worth about S$1,000, as well as two bottles of liquor valued at approximately S$2,200.

Following extensive follow-up investigations and with the assistance of police camera footage, officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre managed to establish the identity of the suspect. He was arrested the next day, on December 8. According to the police, the stolen jewellery was recovered from the man.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday, December 10, for housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine.

In light of the incident, the police reminded the public to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their homes. They advised residents to ensure all doors, windows and openings are properly secured with quality grilles and sturdy padlocks whenever leaving their premises unattended.

The members of the public were also urged to avoid storing large amounts of cash or valuables at home, and to consider installing burglary alarms, motion-sensor lighting or CCTVs covering key access points.

The authorities emphasised that such security devices should be regularly tested to ensure they remain in good working condition.