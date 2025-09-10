Singapore: 47-Year-Old Man Arrested for Involvement in Loan Shark Harassment Case

A 47-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Singapore.

The police said that they were notified to a case of loan shark harassment along Bedok South Avenue 2 on Saturday, September 6. According to reports, a debtor note was pasted on the gate of a residential unit.

The officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within two days through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The police said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment. One mobile phone was seized as case exhibit."

The Moneylenders Act of 2008 will be used to charge the man in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in prison, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

Harassment by loan shark is not tolerated by the police. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety, peace, or security will face harsh legal consequences.