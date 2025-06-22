Singapore: 47-Year-Old Certis Auxiliary Police Officer Dies After Collapsing During NDP Rehearsal at Padang

A 47-year-old Certis auxiliary police officer died on Saturday, June 21, after he collapsed during a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal at the Padang. The deceased was a part of the OneChangi contingent for the Parade and Ceremony segment.

The Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a joint media release that the man collapsed at 11.23 am at the end of a component rehearsal.

The press release stated, "He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post and arrived at 11.26am, where he was attended by the duty medical officer. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered immediately."

The man remained unresponsive and was taken to a Singapore Armed Forces ambulance at 11.42 am.

"Resuscitation efforts continued enroute to hospital", added MINDEF and CAG. He arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 11.57 am and was pronounced dead at 12.19 pm.

Certis confirmed in a statement that the man was one of their staff. CNA reported that he used to work at Changi Airport.

Certis spokesperson Robin Goh told CNA, "We are currently working closely with MINDEF and Changi Airport Group to further provide the officer's family with the necessary support and assistance."

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the officer's family and loved ones during this difficult time," Goh added.

The OneChangi contingent consists of nine companies, including Certis and CAG.

It is one of 18 civilian contingents participating in the NDP, which will be held on August 9 to commemorate Singapore's 60th birthday.

MINDEF and CAG said that the parties are in contact with the family to provide any kind of support. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family," the statement added.