Singapore: 46-Year-Old Woman Rushed to Hospital Unconscious Following Clementi Road Accident

A 46-year-old woman was taken unconscious to the hospital following an accident between two cars near Clementi MRT station on Sunday, November 2.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the police said that they were informed about the accident at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West at 12.40 pm.

A woman, who was one of the car's drivers, was transported to National University Hospital, while another person was evaluated for minor wounds but chose not to be hospitalized.

A 37-year-old male driver is helping with ongoing investigations, according to the police.

Injuries from traffic accidents rose from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first half of 2025. As a result, there were 4,860 injuries, compared to 4,665 the previous year.