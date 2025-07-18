Singapore: 46-Year-Old Man Arrested for Series of Cheating Cases at Woodlands Supermarket

A 46-year-old man was arrested for cheating after allegedly scanning and canceling more than S$500 worth of groceries at a Woodlands supermarket's self-checkout kiosk.

On Wednesday, July 16, the police said that they received a call for assistance from a supermarket in Woodlands Street 82 for a case of suspected shop theft on March 21.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) said, "The man was detained by a staff for allegedly scanning and voiding grocery items worth over S$34 at the self-checkout kiosk. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had purportedly scanned another barcode that to make the final payment of S$0.60."

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the man had made 26 identical purchases at the supermarket between January 2 and March 21.

He allegedly left the store with the items that had been scanned at the self-checkout kiosk after voiding them. According to the police, the total value of the items voided by the man was more than S$500.

He is expected to be charged in court on Thursday, July 17.

The offence carries an imprisonment for a term which may extend up to ten years and shall be liable to fine.