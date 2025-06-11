Singapore: 46-Year-Old Man Arrested for Online Sale of Counterfeit Goods Worth S$141K

A 46-year-old man was arrested on for his suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods.

In a press release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed on Tuesday, June 10, that the officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the vicinity of Bukit Merah and Delta Avenue on June 6.

The statement read, "During the operation, more than 4,700 purported trademark-infringing items comprising bags, accessories, pouches, cosmetics, household items, and stationeries with an estimated street value of more than S$141,000 were seized."

The police investigations are still ongoing.

"Under the Trademarks Act 1998, the offence of possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade carries a fine up to S$100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both," said SPF.

Singapore police take intellectual property rights infringement very seriously and warned the public that distributing and selling counterfeit items are serious crimes. The police said that they will not hesitate to take strong action against those who benefit at the cost of genuine businesses and customers.