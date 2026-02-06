Singapore: 45-Year-Old Trailer Driver Jailed 24 Weeks Over Fatal Tampines Collision that Killed Cyclist

A trailer driver was sentenced to 24 weeks' jail on Thursday, February 5, for causing the death of a cyclist in a traffic collision at a Tampines junction, despite the victim having the right of way at the pedestrian crossing.

The driver, 45-year-old Malaysian national Mazli Wahab, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, resulting in death. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles and from obtaining a driving licence for eight years.

The court heard that Mazli was driving a five-metre-long prime mover with a 12.2-metre trailer attached. At about 5.30 am on January 3 last year, he had entered Singapore from Johor Bahru to deliver precast concrete to Tampines Street 11.

At the same time, 64-year-old Lim Kim Huay was cycling across the pedestrian crossing at a junction along Tampines Street 11. An eyewitness testified that Lim began crossing only after the traffic lights had turned green in her favour.

When Mazli reached the junction, the traffic lights were also green for him. However, Lim had the right of way. As Mazli made a left turn into Tampines Street 11, he failed to keep a proper lookout and did not notice the cyclist crossing in front of him from left to right.

The front right portion of the trailer struck Lim, causing her to fall to the ground before she was run over. Two eyewitnesses rushed towards the vehicle, shouting and knocking on the driver's door to alert Mazli. He stopped the trailer and later reversed it slightly upon their request, as the woman was trapped under one of the wheels.

One eyewitness observed that Lim was still conscious but badly injured. She lost consciousness shortly before paramedics arrived and could not be revived. The witness also said she had attempted to cycle away from the trailer after the initial impact but was unable to escape. The collision caused visible damage to her bicycle, including a twisted basket, a dented handlebar and scratches on the pedal.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of between five and seven months, along with the mandatory minimum eight-year driving disqualification. They highlighted that penalties under the Road Traffic Act were enhanced in 2019 to provide stronger deterrence against irresponsible driving and to improve road safety.

Although there was no evidence that Mazli had been speeding, the prosecution argued that he should have exercised greater caution given the size and weight of the vehicle he was operating.

"The accused failed to see the deceased, who was right in front of him, when he collided into her," the prosecutor said, adding that the accident could have been avoided had he kept a proper lookout.

Under the Road Traffic Act, an offender convicted of driving without due care and attention causing death may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.