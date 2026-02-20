Singapore: 45-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Chinese New Year Bazaar Tent in Tampines

A 45-year-old man was found dead inside a Chinese New Year bazaar tent set up outside a Sheng Siong supermarket in Tampines on Tuesday, February 17.

The police said that they were alerted at about 8.50 am to a case of unnatural death at Block 506 Tampines Central 1. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

When reporters arrived, the area in front of the supermarket had been cordoned off. The body had been covered with a white cloth, and the Chinese New Year goods display area remained sealed off to the public.

A 64-year-old coffee shop employee, who identified himself as Liao, told Shin Min Daily News that he was walking past the supermarket at about 9 am when he noticed police activity and saw that the entrance area had been blocked off.

Another witness, a 31-year-old woman who gave her name as Sidaya (transliteration), said she had seen the man earlier at around 8 am lying on the ground inside the tent with his arms and legs outstretched, as if he were asleep. The grocery store employee added that supermarket staff had attempted to rouse him but received no response and subsequently contacted the authorities.

In response to queries, the police said that based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected. Police investigations are still ongoing.