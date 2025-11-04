Singapore: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drink Driving After Car Accident on CTE

A 45-year-old man was arrested for drink driving following an accident that left one of the vehicles overturned on Sunday, November 2.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force said that they were informed about the accident between two cars on the CTE before the Braddell exit at 11.55 pm.

Reports stated that a 42-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while another person was assessed for minor injuries. However, he declined to be taken to hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

A white car with damage to its front half is seen overturned on an expressway in a video posted on the sgfollowsall Instagram page.