Singapore: 44-Year-Old Woman to be Charged in Alleged Breach of Trust Involving Canoe Training Funds

A 44-year-old woman will be charged on Friday, December 19, for her suspected involvement in a case of criminal breach of trust.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a report on July 4 alleging that the woman had collected money from participants for overseas canoe training camps without proper authorisation.

Preliminary investigations found that the funds were allegedly misappropriated for personal use instead of being used for their intended purpose.

The police did not disclose the total amount involved or the number of affected participants. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The offence of criminal breach of trust under Section 406 of the Penal Code carries a maximum punishment of up to seven years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Advising the public to remain vigilant, the police urged individuals to verify the credentials and legitimacy of people or organisations before engaging in financial transactions.

The members of the public were also cautioned against offers that appear too good to be true and reminded to keep proper records of all transactions and agreements.

The police added that any suspicious activities should be reported promptly, adding that they take a serious view of fraudulent or dishonest conduct and will deal with offenders strictly in accordance with the law.