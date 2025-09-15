Singapore: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drink Driving After Car Crashes into Traffic Light Pole

A 44-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and driving under disqualification after his car crashed into a traffic light pole at the junction of Nicoll highway and Sims Way on Saturday, September 13.

The police told Asia One that the Traffic Police officers were patrolling on Beach Road that day when they gave the signal to a car to stop at about 1.45 am. The car sped off and collided with the traffic light pole shortly after.

The aftermath of the early-morning incident was captured on camera and uploaded to the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page.

The video, which appears to have been taken by a passenger in a passing car, showed a black BMW that had collided with a traffic light pole and was still stuck to the pole. The driver's door was open, its bumper was clearly damaged, and its parts were scattered everywhere.

The traffic light pole was tilted at an angle and had significant damage.

According to authorities, the man was conscious when he was transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF).

The police investigations are still ongoing.