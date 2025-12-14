Singapore: 44 People Rushed to Hospital Following Collision Between Two Buses in Jurong West

More than 40 people were rushed to hospital after a collision involving two double-decker buses in Jurong West on Sunday morning, December 14.

The accident occurred at about 10.54 am along Jurong West Avenue 1, involving a bus on service 98 operated by Tower Transit and another on service 99 operated by SBS Transit.

According to statements issued by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the two operators, the Tower Transit bus rear-ended the SBS Transit bus, which was stationary at a traffic light.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was trapped at the driver's seat of one of the buses and had to be rescued using hydraulic equipment. SCDF conveyed 44 people to hospital for medical treatment.

The police later confirmed that those taken to hospital included 42 passengers and the two bus drivers. All were conscious at the time they were conveyed. A 49-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, and police inquiries are ongoing.

The footage and photographs from the scene showed several injured individuals sitting or lying on the ground as officers rendered assistance. In one image, a person was seen lying on the floor inside one of the buses. The affected stretch of road was cordoned off as emergency personnel attended to those involved.

In a joint statement, LTA, Tower Transit and SBS Transit said the injured were receiving medical attention and that both operators were contacting affected passengers and their family members to check on their condition and offer support. The parties apologised for the distress caused and said investigations into the incident were under way.

Tower Transit said at noon that it was aware of the incident and that passengers from its bus were undergoing medical assessment and care.

The National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) said the crash had affected its bus captains, including union members.

NTWU executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling said the union's immediate concern was the well-being of those involved, adding that it was working closely with the bus operators and authorities to provide support. She also wished those affected a smooth and speedy recovery.

The passengers who were on board the buses can contact Tower Transit at 1800 248 0950 or feedback@towertransit.sg, or SBS Transit at 1800 287 2727 or customercare@sbstransit.com.sg, for assistance.