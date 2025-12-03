Singapore: 43-Year-Old Woman Jailed for Orchestrating Five-Hour Confinement of Debtor in Warehouse

A woman who abducted and restrained her debtor in a dark warehouse for several hours in an attempt to recover a loan of about S$25,000 was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Tuesday, December 3.

Lin Mei, a 43-year-old Taiwanese national, admitted to masterminding the confinement of her 49-year-old female debtor, who was left with injuries that took weeks and months to heal. The victim, a Singaporean, suffered marks on her limbs that lasted two months and bruises on her face that faded only after two weeks.

Lin's accomplice, 36-year-old Chinese national Wu Zhibing, had earlier received an eight-month jail term for his role in the crime.

Lured to a Warehouse Under False Pretences

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Sim told the court that Lin and the victim had known each other through illegal gambling activities. On February 27, 2024, Lin's housemate Wu told her he needed to return home as his work permit had expired. Court documents revealed that Lin owed Wu money, prompting her to propose a deal: if he helped her intimidate a woman who owed her S$25,000, she would repay him.

Acting on Lin's instructions, Wu went to a warehouse in Jalan Buroh, near Jurong Port Road, and covered its CCTV cameras with cloth.

At about 2 am on February 28, Lin contacted her debtor, who then travelled to Lin's home. Lin claimed they needed to stop at the warehouse before heading to a golf course together.

The pair arrived at the warehouse around 3.30 am. It was completely dark, and Lin told the victim to search for a bag supposedly containing money. As the woman crouched down and felt her way around, Wu ambushed her, pulling a black bag over her head.

Five Hours of Threats and Demands

The prosecutor said Lin and Wu forced the victim to the floor by her head, throat, and legs. They bound her hands and legs with plastic cable ties and later replaced the bag with a blindfold before placing her on a chair.

From around 4 am, Lin persistently demanded money, questioning the victim about the proceeds from the sale of her home. When the woman said she had sold it for S$300,000, Lin insisted she hand over S$200,000 in exchange for her freedom.

The victim repeatedly explained that she no longer had the money. After more than an hour of pressure and threats, she finally asked Lin to contact a friend who might be able to assist.

The victim remained restrained for about five hours before the ordeal ended.

In delivering the sentence, the court noted the premeditated nature of the crime and the significant physical and psychological harm inflicted on the victim. Lin was convicted of wrongful confinement, while Wu's earlier sentence reflected his involvement in the ambush and restraint.

Authorities reminded the public that taking matters into one's own hands, especially through violence or intimidation, constitutes a serious offence and will be dealt with firmly.