Singapore: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drunk Driving Following Jalan Sultan Accident

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody for drunk driving, following an accident in Jalan Sultan on Monday, December 30, evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police were notified of the accident that happened at 11.50 pm near the intersection of Jalan Sultan and Rochor Canal Road.

Individual suffered minor wounds

According to the police, the driver was arrested for drunk driving after the vehicle is thought to have skidded along Jalan Sultan towards Syed Alwi Road.

According to SCDF, one individual who was evaluated for minor wounds refused to be sent to the hospital. A car can be seen on the grass verge at an intersection in a video of the accident's aftermath.

A damaged traffic signal post is wedged between the car's front end and one of its front wheels, and the vehicle is slanted at an angle. A few meters from the vehicle, debris is visible on the road.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

Rising cases of drunk driving

Recently, the Singapore Police Force voiced increasing alarm over the surge in drunk driving accidents. According to the authorities, 142 incidents were reported in the first 10 months, including 10 fatalities.

The authorities started a two-day island-wide effort to target the infractions in order to remedy this problem. Police apprehended 12 drivers during a traffic checkpoint operation on the central expressway on December 21. Of those, 11 were found to have committed drunk driving charges, and the other driver was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid license and insurance.

180 drunk driving instances were reported in Singapore last year, the most since 2014.

Reports had also revealed that 73 people died in the first half of 2024 – two more than the 71 deaths in the same period last year. Most of those killed were motorcyclists and their pillion riders.