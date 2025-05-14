Singapore: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drunk Driving After He Crashes Into Police Car

A 43-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a police van.

The police said that the man had parked in the middle of the road at approximately 4:05 am on Monday, May 12, and eventually he pressed the throttle in a hurry, collided with the police car ahead. He was immediately taken into custody for questioning.

The collision happened on Buyong Road heading towards Kramat Lane in Orchard.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the front of the black automobile collided with the back of the police car after it stopped diagonally in the middle lane. Later, three lanes were stopped by the police, and other cars were told to divert.

A passerby, who goes by the name Hu told the Chinese daily that he drove by the scene. At first, the 55-year-old man assumed that it was a spot check when he spotted two traffic police motorbikes and five police cars.

He said, "I later found out that a car had collided with a police car."

"The car was stopped in the middle of the road, but I couldn't see the driver, and I didn't see an ambulance at the scene," Hu added.

Reports stated that the police were patrolling the area when they found a car parked in the middle of the road.

The police said that no injuries were reported. However, the investigation is ongoing.