Singapore: 43 People, Including Women, Under Investigation Following Multi-Agency Enforcement Operations

A total of 43 people is being investigated for a range of alleged offences following a series of coordinated enforcement operations carried out in the Geylang area earlier this month.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the operations were conducted between November 12 and November 22 and involved 13 men and 30 women aged between 22 and 74.

The enforcement efforts were led by the Bedok Police Division and supported by multiple agencies, including the Criminal Investigation Department, Traffic Police, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority and Singapore Food Agency.

The multi-agency operations were aimed at curbing illegal activities in Geylang, such as unlawful gambling, vice-related offences, the sale of illegal health products, drug-related activities and illegal hawking. Traffic Police officers also carried out drink-driving enforcement checks as part of the operation.

On November 13, officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau conducted checks at six hotels in Geylang.

A 47-year-old man and two women aged 29 and 46 were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Another man, aged 50, who had three active Police Gazettes, allegedly tried to evade officers but was eventually arrested for suspected drug offences.

Three days later, on November 16, a joint operation by the Bedok Police Division and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) targeted online gambling activities along Ubi Road. Six men aged between 38 and 63 were arrested for offences under the Gambling Control Act, while two other men aged 65 and 74 are being investigated. Cash amounting to S$4,454 and gambling-related items were seized during the operation.

Between November 12 and November 22, the police also conducted multiple operations against vice and secret society-related activities in Geylang. Twelve women aged between 29 and 56 were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related offences under the Women's Charter.

Further joint enforcement actions between November 18 and November 20 saw officers from Bedok Police Division working with the Health Sciences Authority, ICA and CNB to crack down on the sale of unregistered health products and illegal drug-related activities.

Cough syrup and sexual enhancement products valued at more than S$16,800 were seized. Separately, two men aged 26 and 35 were arrested for allegedly trafficking e-vaporisers and pods that were later confirmed to contain etomidate.

On November 18, the Singapore Customs seized 336 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes during enforcement operations in Geylang. Eight men aged between 28 and 46 were issued composition sums under the Customs Act.

Enforcement operations against illegally modified personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles were conducted by the Land Transport Authority on November 21. Nine men and one woman aged between 22 and 60 were issued composition sums for breaching active mobility rules, and one personal mobility device was impounded.

In a separate operation on the same day, officers from the Bedok Police Division, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, ICA and the Traffic Police raided a public entertainment outlet along Geylang Road.

Fifteen women aged between 22 and 37 were arrested for working without valid work passes, while a 41-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested for allegedly employing foreign workers without valid permits. Traffic Police officers also carried out drink-driving checks in the area and issued road safety advisories to six vehicle owners.

Superintendent of Police Letts Tan, Commanding Officer of the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, thanked the participating agencies for their support and commended officers for their professionalism and teamwork.

He said the police will continue to work closely with partner agencies to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang, adding that such offences will not be tolerated. Members of the public were also urged to report suspected unlawful activities to the police.