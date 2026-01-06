Singapore: 42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies Following Car Crash on SLE Towards CTE

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died following a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday, January 6.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at about 6 am. The motorcyclist was found unconscious and was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing, the police added.

Videos and images of the incident circulated on social media later that morning.

Footage posted on Facebook shows several people crouched around an injured person near a grey car and a toppled motorcycle, with one individual performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation as traffic continues to pass by. A trail of blood can also be seen on the road near the scene.

In another image, officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), wearing neon vests, are seen attending to the injured motorcyclist as he lay on the ground.