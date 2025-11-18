Singapore: 42-Year-Old Man Gets 46 Months' Jail for Donation Scam Involving Over 12,600 Victims

A 42-year-old man who orchestrated an elaborate donation scam that misled thousands of people over more than four years has been sentenced to 46 months in jail.

Lim Kah Kheng was convicted on Monday, November 17, of four counts of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871. Another eight cheating charges and three counts of theft in dwelling were considered during sentencing.

Police began investigating Lim after receiving a report on June 24 about a man knocking on doors in Bedok North Street 3 and soliciting donations. Subsequent inquiries uncovered a long-running operation dating back to January 2020, in which Lim created fake staff passes and forged documents to pose as a representative of charitable and social enterprise initiatives.

According to the Police, Lim recruited seven unsuspecting individuals to help him canvass for funds, leading them to believe they were taking part in genuine charity work. Members of the public were then deceived into donating under false pretences as the scam spread across residential areas.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified and arrested Lim on the same day the initial report was made. Investigators later determined that the scheme had affected more than 12,600 victims and generated over S$106,000 in fraudulent donations.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, offenders convicted of cheating may face up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine. Both the Police and the Office of the Commissioner of Charities urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt safer giving practices.

Members of the public are advised to verify fund-raising appeals before donating, ask questions about beneficiaries and how funds will be used, and check the Charity Portal to confirm whether an organisation is a registered charity or authorised fund-raiser. They should also avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown individuals and are encouraged to donate directly through official websites if unsure.

Anyone who suspects a scam should lodge a police report immediately. Suspicious fund-raising activities can also be reported to the Commissioner of Charities via email, with further guidance available at go.gov.sg/safergiving.