Singapore: 41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Collision with Car in Jurong West

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following an accident with a car in Jurong West Avenue 4 on Wednesday evening, November 12.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Saturday, November 15, that they were informed about the accident at around 7.10 pm that day.

According to the authorities, the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Facebook footage shows a car exiting a slip road onto the main road colliding with a motorcycle in the middle lane, causing the rider to lose their balance.

The rider crashes onto the road divider platform, sending the motorcycle into the rightmost lane. The rider's shoes can be seen falling off and onto the road in the video.

An 82-year-old man who was driving a car is helping with ongoing investigations, according to the police.

In 2024, the number of fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents reached a five-year high, according to police data.

In a mid-year report, the Traffic Police reported that the number of accidents that resulted in injuries also rose, rising from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first half of 2025. As a result, 4,860 people were hurt, compared to 4,665 the previous year.