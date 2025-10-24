Singapore: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Murder of Wife at Chinatown Hotel

A 41-year-old man is anticipated to face charges in court for the alleged murder of a 38-year-old woman at a South Bridge Road hotel on Friday, October 24.

The police said in a statement on October 24 that the man went to the Bukit Merah East Neighborhood Police Centre at 7.40 am to tell officers that he had murdered his wife.

The suspect was detained for his suspected involvement in the murder, according to the police. On October 25, he is scheduled to face charges.

At the Capri by Fraser China Square hotel, officers discovered the woman lying still in a room. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and declared her dead.

According to reports, the couple was Indonesian and married. It is thought that the woman was stabbed.

The hotel is close to Chinatown Point and is run by Frasers Hospitality.

There were neither police cars nor cordons outside the hotel at approximately 11.30 am. Only visitors were permitted entry by hotel employees.

According to a nearby cafe employee who wished to remain anonymous, when she arrived for work at 8 am, she noticed an ambulance and at least four police cars parked outside the hotel.

According to her, the police cars departed after nine in the morning.

An unnamed Thai visitor to Capri claimed that when he left his room at 8 a.m. to eat breakfast on the second floor of the hotel, he saw nothing strange.

A police van and car were observed leaving the hotel's parking lot at about noon. Reports said that the body was previously removed from the hotel.

Plainclothes police officers exited the hotel at 1:50 pm and filled an unmarked white van with two trolleys' worth of black trunks and evidence bags. The word "forensics" was printed on one of the officers' shirts.

The Straits Times quoted a Frasers Hospitality spokesperson as saying, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident."

"We are extending our full cooperation to the authorities. Our thoughts are with the family of the individual affected, and we are offering support to guests and employees who may have been impacted during this difficult time."

The man could be executed if found guilty.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

In 2025, this is the fifth murder that has been reported. In September, a woman died following a violent attack over a noise dispute between neighbors in Yishun Central.

The 66-year-old man who was accused of assault was charged with murder.