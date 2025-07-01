Singapore: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested in Malaysia Over Role in Cross-Border Scam Call Syndicate

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Malaysia for his suspected involvement in cross-border scam calls syndicate.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release on Monday, June 30, and said that the man will be charged in court on Tuesday, July 1, for being a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit cheating offences under Section 420 read with Section 120B of the Penal Code 1871.

According to SPF, they have successfully disrupted a criminal syndicate operating Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) GSM gateway devices used to perpetrate scam calls in Singapore in a joint operation with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in operating an advanced cloud-based remote operating system that enabled the syndicate to link to GSM mobile phone networks across the jurisdictions," the statement read.

SPF added, "This arrangement allowed the syndicate to operate remotely and route fraudulent calls through local mobile phone networks, leading victims in Singapore to believe that they were receiving calls from within Singapore."

According to Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, cheating carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine if found guilty.