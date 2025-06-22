Singapore: 41-Year-Old Cyclist Dies in Deadly Accident, Involving Car, in Bugis

A 41-year-old cyclist died on Saturday, June 21, after he was rushed to the hospital following an accident with a car in Bugis on the morning of June 19.

The police said that they were informed about the accident at Victoria Street towards Kallang Road at 6.30 am on the same day.

The video footage of the accident, which was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showed the cyclist riding across one side of the junction. He appeared to be going against a red traffic light.

As he passed the junction, a car entered the frame, and the resulting crash knocked him from his bicycle.

Just before the car collides, the traffic signal turned red from yellow.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force said that the cyclist was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later passed away.

Reports stated that a 44-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with the investigations.