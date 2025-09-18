Singapore: 40-Year-Old Man Under Police Probe for Alleged Murder After Woman, 43, Found Dead in Everitt Road Home

A 40-year-old man is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Joo Chiat, said the police on Thursday, September 18.

The police told CNA that it received a call for help at a residential unit along Everitt Road at about 9.30 pm on Monday, September 15.

CNA reported that the residential unit in question is located in the Lotus @ Joo Chiat condominium.

"Upon police's arrival, a 43-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at scene," police said, as quoted by CNA.

According to the police, initial inquiries revealed that the man, whom the woman knew, had already departed Singapore before the help call.

On Tuesday morning, a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told CNA that she had spotted police officers in the vacant apartment.

According to her, there were two helpers, a couple, and a small child living there.

The neighbor told the publication, "We don't have much to say because they weren't loud or anything, they were just not very social."

She also mentioned that she frequently saw the helpers with the child and that the man seemed "shy and reserved" during their brief encounters.

"Everybody is quite upset," said the neighbor, adding, "People are talking, they are really concerned, and also upset that we're just not being told anything."

The police investigations are still going on.