Singapore: 40-Year-Old Man Charged for Attempting Armed Robbery with Metal Rod, Assaulting 2 Women in Tampines

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody by police on Tuesday, May 13, for using a metal rod to attack two women who refused to give up their possessions.

At approximately 1:30 pm on Monday, May 12, an armed robbery attempt took place at Tampines Street 22.

When the victims, who were aged 30 and 82, refused to give him their possessions, Mohamad Hairil Mohamad Salleh allegedly struck them with a metal rod.

After suffering injuries, both women were taken to the hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Police Force said that the man was taken into custody within three hours after the they were informed about the matter at 1:30 pm that same day.

On Wednesday, May 14, he was in court to receive one charge of attempting to commit robbery while armed with a weapon under Section 394 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed between five and 20 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

SPF said, "The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law."

The police advised members of the public to remain calm if they are caught in a similar situation, take note of the perpetrator's physical appearance and call the police as soon as possible.