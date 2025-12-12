Singapore: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Drink Driving After Teck Whye Crash

A 40-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, December 12, for suspected drink driving after his car slammed into a street sign at the junction of Teck Whye Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 12.55 am. Preliminary findings indicate that the car had skidded while navigating the junction before crashing into the sign.

The driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving.

Images of the aftermath, shared on Reddit, show a white car with significant front-end damage and deployed airbags.

Debris from the vehicle, including fragments of a licence plate, was scattered across a nearby grass patch. A lamp post near the site also appeared to have been uprooted in the crash.

The police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.