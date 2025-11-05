Singapore: 40 Evacuated, 4 Sent to Hospital Following Personal Mobility Device-Linked Fire in Yishun

A fire connected to a personal mobility device (PMD) started in Yishun early on Wednesday, November 5, forcing the evacuation of roughly 40 residents from the impacted block and the hospitalization of four others.

This occurred less than four hours after a second fire that occurred late on November 4 at a HDB block on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 that involved a personal mobility aid.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the fire at Block 475B Yishun Street 44 at about 2.25 am and they extinguished the fire after arriving at the scene.

The SCDF's initial investigation indicates that a PMD in a third-floor apartment's living room was most likely the cause of the fire.

According to SCDF, four residents of the impacted unit were evaluated for smoke inhalation and transported to Singapore General Hospital.

The public was reminded not to buy or use non-original batteries for their active mobility devices, such as power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and PMDs, and not to leave PMD/PAB batteries charging overnight or for an extended period of time.

The number of fires involving PMDs increased from 10 in the first half of 2024 to 20 in the first half of 2025.

Syed Harun Alhabsyi, the Nee Soon GRC MP, praised the efforts of the locals in supporting one another during the evacuation process in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 5.

Dr Syed Harun said, "I spoke with the family and reassured them that our grassroot leaders, as well as colleagues from the Housing and Development Board and Nee Soon Town Council will do their best in supporting them in this time of difficulty."

"A few weeks ago, we had conducted our Emergency Preparedness Exercise at this same neighborhood. This incident is a strong and timely reminder for all of us to stay vigilant, to learn first responder skills where we can and to continue looking out for one another."