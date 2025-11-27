Singapore: 4 People Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Accident on SLE

Four people were rushed to hospital following an accident on the SLE on Wednesday, November 26.

The police were informed at about 1.20 pm about the accident, which involved a car, a motorcycle and a taxi, took place in the direction towards BKE before the Lentor Avenue exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported a 70-year-old male taxi driver, a 43-year-old male motorcyclist, a 36-year-old male car passenger and a 17-year-old male taxi passenger while being conscious to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Videos of the accident's aftermath that have been posted online show a car and a motorcycle colliding with a road divider in the expressway's rightmost lane.

Three lanes that have been cordoned off are covered in debris, and the car's left rear wheel is dislodged.

There are still police investigations going on.

The most recent traffic statistics show an increase in road accidents and fatalities. Between January and September, there were 5,765 traffic accidents that resulted in injuries or fatalities, up 7.4% from 5,368 during the same period in 2024.

Motorcyclists continue to be disproportionately involved in traffic accidents; their numbers rose from 2,960 in 2024 to 3,191 in 2025, a 7.8% increase.