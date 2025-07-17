Singapore: 4 People, Including 45-Year-Old Woman, Rushed to Hospital After Accident in Upper Bukit Timah Road

Four people were rushed to hospital on Wednesday, July 16, following an accident involving two vehicles in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident involving two cars in Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road at 9 am. The accident had left one of the vehicles overturned.

SCDF said that a total of four people, including a 51-year-old male car driver, his 45-year-old female passenger, a 58-year-old male car driver and his 21-year-old male passenger, were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

Several photos of the accident that were shared online showed both the vehicles at a junction in Old Jurong Road.

A black Lexus was seen with its bonnet smashed in, beside an overturned car that looked like a sport utility vehicle.

The police investigations are still ongoing.