Singapore: 4 People, Including 2 Children, Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on AYE

Four people, including two young boys aged one and four, were taken to hospital following a chain collision involving four vehicles along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sunday, December 28.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident shortly before noon. The collision occurred on the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) and involved a lorry and three cars.

The two children, along with a 41-year-old male car driver and his 44-year-old female passenger, were conscious when they were conveyed to the National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Another driver, a 36-year-old man, and the 41-year-old driver are assisting the police with investigations, which are ongoing.

Footage shared on TikTok showed the aftermath of the crash, with several vehicles sustaining visible damage. A red car with a crumpled hood was seen positioned behind a white car, while a black car a short distance ahead appeared to have collided with a lorry, also showing damage to its front.

Police vehicles, an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System recovery truck and two SCDF ambulances were also seen at the scene as emergency services attended to those involved and managed the situation.