Singapore: 4 People Hospitalized After Sembawang Chain Collision; 2 Drivers Rescued from Trapped Vehicles

A chain collision involving six vehicles occurred in Sembawang, trapping two people inside their cars on Friday, November 14.

According to the police, they were notified of the collision at approximately 6.50 am at the intersection of Deptford Road and Admiralty Road East.

Three lorries, a van, a car, and a motorcycle were all involved in the collision.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that hydraulic rescue equipment was used to free the drivers of a van and a truck who were discovered trapped in their seats.

According to the SCDF and police, four individuals were transported to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after being taken conscious: a 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle, a 38-year-old man driving a van, a 71-year-old truck driver, and his 42-year-old passenger.

There are still police investigations going on.

A van is seen traveling quickly toward cars that are stopping at a traffic-light intersection in an accident video that was uploaded to the Roads.sg Facebook page.

The van then pushes the two trucks out of the lane they were in after colliding with the backs of two lorries in quick succession.

Before stopping at the road divider, the first truck is seen swerving and colliding with another truck, a car, and a motorcycle. A car driver helps the motorcyclist up after he is knocked off his vehicle.

SCDF personnel can be seen at the scene in another video that the SGRV page uploaded to Facebook, which depicts the accident's aftermath.