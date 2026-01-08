Singapore: 4 People Hospitalised After Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Central Expressway

Four people were rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday evening, January 7, which caused traffic disruption during the evening peak period.

Dashcam footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the collision, with a white sports utility vehicle (SUV) perched on top of a red car.

In front of the two vehicles were a ComfortDelGro taxi and a red multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the latter bearing visible damage to its rear tailgate. An ambulance from Sengkang General Hospital was also seen at the scene, positioned ahead of the vehicles involved.

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.20 pm. The crash involved three cars and a taxi on the CTE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway.

SCDF said a 69-year-old male taxi driver and his 49-year-old male passenger, as well as a 54-year-old male car driver and his 27-year-old female passenger, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The police added that a 42-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

The cause of the accident has not been determined, and police inquiries are still ongoing.