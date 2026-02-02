Singapore: 4 Passengers, Bus Driver Rushed to Hospital Following SBS Transit Bus-Van Collision Near Jalan Sultan

An SBS Transit bus driver and four passengers were taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving a bus and a van near Jalan Sultan on January 31.

The police said that they were informed about the incident along Victoria Street, in the direction of Kallang Road, at about 3.30 pm. A 31-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, the authorities added.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a 28-year-old female bus driver and four passengers, aged between 45 and 82, were conveyed to Raffles Hospital in a conscious state.

Photos published by Shin Min Daily News showed visible damage to the bus, including a broken right headlight and a partially shattered windshield, with debris scattered on the road. The accident was reported to have occurred near Jalan Sultan, which intersects with Victoria Street.

Responding to queries, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the service 197 bus had been travelling straight in the extreme left lane along Victoria Street when a van in the adjacent lane suddenly cut into its path. Although the bus driver applied emergency brakes, she was unable to avoid colliding with the van, Wu said.

She added that SBS Transit is in contact with the bus driver and the four passengers, all of whom received outpatient treatment, and wished them a speedy and full recovery.

The incident comes just days after another SBS Transit bus was involved in a collision with a car at Mountbatten on the afternoon of January 28.

The police investigations into the latest accident are still ongoing.