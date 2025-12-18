Singapore: 4, Including 3 Foreign Nationals, Arrested in Jurong West for Overstaying-Related Offences; ICA Investigations Ongoing

Four people were arrested in Jurong West on Tuesday, December 16, following an enforcement operation targeting immigration offences, the authorities said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 18, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its officers detained three foreign nationals including, an Indian man, a Filipina woman and a Nepalese woman, aged between 26 and 35. The trio were found to have overstayed in Singapore after their social visit passes had expired.

The authority added that all three are also suspected of working illegally without valid work permits. They were arrested during a raid conducted as part of ICA's efforts to curb immigration-related offences.

A fourth person, a 29-year-old Indian man, was also arrested for allegedly harbouring the overstayers. ICA said he had allowed the three foreign nationals to stay in the raided residential unit without verifying whether they were permitted to remain in Singapore.

Under Singapore law, individuals convicted of harbouring immigration offenders face penalties of up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to S$6,000.

The authority said, "ICA takes a serious view of attempts by foreigners to overstay or enter Singapore illegally."

The investigations into the case are still ongoing.