Singapore: 39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Falling from Window in Toa Payoh

A 39-year-old woman was discovered lying motionless at the base of a Toa Payoh HDB block in Singapore on September 26. She was declared dead at the scene.

She is thought to have been a housekeeper who fell while doing window cleaning.

As reported by The Straits Times, the police said that they received a call for help at Toa Payoh Lorong 7 Block 9 at about 8 am that day.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defense Force.

According to the police, they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Shin Min Daily News, a Chinese-language news outlet, was informed by the maid's employer that the domestic worker had most likely fallen while washing windows.

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News who were on the scene reported seeing a blue police tent set up, multiple police cars, and noticeable bloodstains on the ground.

Shin Min Daily News was informed by the maid's employer that she had only started working on September 20.

She and her family were asleep at the time of the incident, the employer added.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the employer is a 50-year-old woman who works in human resources.

The police investigations are still ongoing.