Singapore: 39-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Setting Off Fireworks in Open Field Near Novena

A 39-year-old man was charged on Thursday, October 23, for lighting up fireworks along the open field near Singapore's Novena last week.

Dilip Kumar Nirmal Kumar is accused of violating the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021 on October 18 by reportedly setting off fireworks in the open field on Carlisle Road.

Alvin Tan, the local member of parliament, claims that the field, which is adjacent to Carlisle Road, Norfolk Road, and Cambridge Road, was left empty more than 25 years ago when the old Cambridge Primary School relocated.

In August 2024, Tanglin Rugby Club won a tender for the site.

After a video of the fireworks was uploaded online, this case surfaced. At the time, the police verified that an investigation was underway and that a report had been filed.

Dilip, who appeared in court on Thursday via video link, will return to court on November 20.

The punishment for the unauthorized use of a prohibited explosive is a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to S$100,000 (US$77,000).