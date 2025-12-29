Singapore: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with Over 3Kg of Cannabis and 1.7Kg of Ice

A 39-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on December 22 for suspected drug smuggling after more than 3kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice were found in his possession at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, December 29, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the man had been referred for enhanced checks on the evening of December 22 based on information from ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre.

The centre analyses advance traveller information and data to identify travellers who may pose higher risks before they arrive in Singapore.

During the checks, officers discovered seven bundles believed to contain controlled drugs. Subsequent examinations confirmed that the bundles contained about 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of Ice, also known as methamphetamine.

The authorities said the seized drugs have an estimated street value of more than S$237,000 and could have fed the addiction of approximately 1,440 drug abusers for a week.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, the import or export of more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis carries the death penalty. Investigations into the case are still ongoing.