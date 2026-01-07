Singapore: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Suspected Loan Shark Harassment Case in Keat Hong

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a loan shark harassment incident at a residential unit in the western part of Singapore.

The police said on Tuesday, January 6, that the incident occurred on January 2 at about 1.35 pm, when the police were alerted to an act of harassment at a unit along Keat Hong Link. The main gate of the residence had been splashed with white paint, a common tactic associated with loansharking activities.

Following the report, officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted investigations and reviewed footage from police cameras in the vicinity. These efforts led to the identification of the suspect, who was subsequently arrested on January 5.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday, January 7, under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, loan shark harassment carries a penalty of a fine ranging from S$5,000 to S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

In a statement, the police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against loan shark harassment, stressing that acts of vandalism and behaviour that disturb public safety, peace and security will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

The members of the public are also reminded to steer clear of loan sharks and to refrain from assisting them in any manner. Anyone who suspects or has information about loansharking activities is urged to contact the police by calling 999.