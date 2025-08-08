Singapore: 37-Year-Old Woman Nabbed for Alleged Involvement in Loan Shark Harassment

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, August 7, for her suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 on August 5 at about 10.34 pm. The SPF added that the main gate and door of the unit were splashed with red paint and a debtor's note was also left outside the unit.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her," said SPF.

The debtor's note and the paint were confiscated as evidence in court. The woman is also thought to be connected to other comparable loan shark harassment cases that have occurred throughout the island.

On Friday, August 8, the woman will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.