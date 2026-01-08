Singapore: 37-Year-Old Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision with Car Along Lavender Street

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving a car along Lavender Street on Wednesday, January 7.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.20 am. The collision occurred on Lavender Street in the direction of Crawford Street and involved a car and a motorcycle.

SCDF said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was conveyed to Raffles Hospital for treatment. The police added that the driver of the car, a 64-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, which are still ongoing.

Footage of the accident, captured by a dashcam and later shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, showed the motorcycle moving into the leftmost lane as a black car approached from behind.

Moments later, the two vehicles collided, causing the rider to be thrown off his motorcycle and onto the road. The impact appeared to have caused damage to the front bumper of the car.

In the video, a man believed to be a cleaner working outside a nearby shophouse was seen approaching the injured motorcyclist shortly after the crash, seemingly to offer assistance.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns over motorcycle safety on Singapore roads. According to a mid-year Traffic Police report released in August 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 54.7% of all traffic accidents in the first half of the year.

The report also noted that the number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders rose by 7.3% year on year, increasing to 2,323 cases in the first six months of 2025, compared with 2,164 cases during the same period in 2024.